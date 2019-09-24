Fall

Festive autumn decor on fireplace

 Africa Studio - Fotolia

It's that time of year now and really who doesn’t love the fragrances of autumn?

There are apples and cinnamon, fallen leaves, pumpkin spice along with so many others. They conjure up memories of being warm and cozy. Imagine those favorite scents of fall lasting a bit longer by bringing them indoors, without harsh chemicals!

The Farmers Almanac has ten easy ways you can add the natural essences and beauty of autumn to your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and hearth, any time of year! 

Details here: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/10-natural-ways-to-freshen-your-home-with-the-scents-of-fall-22911

(Deborah Tukua/Farmers Almanac)

Tags

