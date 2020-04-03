Here is a funny sketch for you lovely people.

Enjoy!

In other news

NASA and SpaceX are Ready

NASA and SpaceX are Ready

This is great news for not just space fans but all of us as Americans. For the first time since the final space shuttle mission in 2011, astronauts will launch into space aboard an American rocket and spacecraft from American soil, according to NASA.

Christopher Meloni to Reprise ‘SVU’ Character

Christopher Meloni to Reprise ‘SVU’ Character

Did you hear the good news? Yes, Christopher Meloni is returning to his role as Law & Order: SVU detective Elliot Stabler. It's for a new Dick Wolf spinoff centered around the New York Police Department’s organized crime unit, Deadline reports.

Dave's Video of the Day: Nice Try

Dave's Video of the Day: Nice Try

A girl tried to get her dad to fall for the Dollar Bill Prank. It's where you ask someone to remove a dollar bill that's under a bottle on a table, but they can't touch the bottle or knock it over. Watch what happens.....

Elton & Company Help Raise $8 Million

Elton & Company Help Raise $8 Million

Who knew that watching a bunch of artists perform in their living rooms with limited equipment, no makeup, and not even Great White-level pyro would captivate millions of people? But that's where we are in Spring 2020, people.