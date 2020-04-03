Here is a funny sketch for you lovely people.
Enjoy!
Here are a few good news stories making the rounds today . . .
A family in Westchester, New York has a dog that will only eat her food after it's been seasoned from the spice rack.
This is great news for not just space fans but all of us as Americans. For the first time since the final space shuttle mission in 2011, astronauts will launch into space aboard an American rocket and spacecraft from American soil, according to NASA.
There are cooking shows hosted by celebrities, and shows that feature arrogant chefs and bad cooks.
Did you hear the good news? Yes, Christopher Meloni is returning to his role as Law & Order: SVU detective Elliot Stabler. It's for a new Dick Wolf spinoff centered around the New York Police Department’s organized crime unit, Deadline reports.
It finally happened, he got Unmasked and as many of us predicted the White Tiger was indeed Rob Gronkowski!
A girl tried to get her dad to fall for the Dollar Bill Prank. It's where you ask someone to remove a dollar bill that's under a bottle on a table, but they can't touch the bottle or knock it over. Watch what happens.....
Who knew that watching a bunch of artists perform in their living rooms with limited equipment, no makeup, and not even Great White-level pyro would captivate millions of people? But that's where we are in Spring 2020, people.