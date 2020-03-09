In this No Time to Die sneak peek, James Bond (Daniel Craig) tries his luck at a game of craps in Las Vegas.

Enjoy this James Bond sketch from SNL!

In other news

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

The Arctic is one of the most isolated and forbidding places on the planet, but to the beluga whale, the frozen north is home. We still think of the Arctic as a pristine wilderness because the nearest cities are thousands of miles away, but plastic pollution has already infiltrated this cruc…

Katy Perry Preggo

Katy Perry Preggo

If you haven't heard the news yet, a BIG congratulations is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. They are expecting their first child together, the singer revealed in her latest music video "Never Worn White" where you can see Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress.