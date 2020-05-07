Crow & Costello
The Jazz Foundation of America will be presenting an online video concert, #TheNewGig, on Thursday, May 14th in support of artists through its COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

Sheryl CrowElvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Robert Cray, Angelique Kidjo, Stanley Jordan, Milton Nascimento, Davell Crawford, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ivan Neville, Kim Wilson and others will be featured performers on the livestream, which will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key.

All the proceeds from #TheNewGig will support the JFA’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund, established in March to help musicians and families affected by the pandemic by covering basic living expenses.

