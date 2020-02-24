  • Dave Williams

Rihanna gives an impactful acceptance speech on the importance of world issues being everyone’s issues. She also reminds us that our friends of other races should pull up for Black issues.

#NAACPImageAwards #PresidentsAward #Rihanna

In other news

Rebirth For Retired Planes

The average airplane has a lifespan of about 26 years before it heads off to retirement in the "plane boneyards" of California, Arizona and New Mexico. So what happens next?

More Biebs & Corden

This Thursday night on The Late Late Show pals Justin Bieber and James Corden tortured each other with gross food and personal questions about bad fans, the movie Cats, and more during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

Kelly & Wayfair Teaming Up

Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with home retailer Wayfair to be their “first official brand ambassador in the U.S.”