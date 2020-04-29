Music video by Scorpions performing Wind Of Change. (C) 1991 The Island Def Jam Music Group

The Scorpions had a huge hit in the early '90s with "Wind of Change" . . . which is about how the Soviet Union was changing and opening up at the time.

It was SUPPOSEDLY written by lead singer KLAUS MEINE, who was inspired by how much different Russia seemed between gigs there in 1988 and '89.

We say "supposedly" because there are people who believe it was actually written by the CIA as Cold War propaganda. And now there's an eight-part podcast coming out that tries to determine if that's true.

It's called "Wind of Change", and it's hosted by Patrick Radden Keefe, an investigative journalist from "The New Yorker"

He says, quote, "I've had so much fun pursuing this crazy story over the course of a year, exploring the dark byways of Cold War history and doing nearly a hundred interviews in four countries with rockers and spies. I can't wait to share it with the world."

"Wind of Change" hits Spotify on May 11th. 

In other news

Dutch Daffodil Message

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.

Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.

EXTRA - May the 4 will be Special

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.

Dave's Video of the Day: Just like Jimi

A New York City firefighter named Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 shredded the national anthem on his guitar outside of New York-Presbyterian Hospital a few days back.  It was part of the city's nightly salute to healthcare workers.

Kit Kat Ice Cream Bars

So did you know that Kit Kat ice cream cones also exist, and you can buy them at your neighborhood Walmart?

Prince Harry & Thomas

Even though Prince Harry has stepped down from his official royal duties to start a new life in Los Angeles, he has not forgotten his British roots.