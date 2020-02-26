  • Dave Williams

James Corden hits the carpool lane with international superstars BTS to sing songs off their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" and cover Bruno Mars' “Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B)" and “Circles“ by Post Malone, before finally taking a detour to a PLYOJAM dance class where James attempts to convince V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope he’s got good enough moves to become the 8th member of BTS.

#BTSCarpool #BTS #BTSxCorden

*Extra - ‘Carpool Karaoke’: BTS

‘Harryween’ Halloween Concerts

Harry Styles announced that he's going to do two more live shows in New York City: and they are a pair of “fancy dress” parties for Halloween.

Dave's Video of the Day: Gobble Squabble

A fight between two turkeys brought cars to a halt in Morgan, Vermont on Sunday. It wasn't until a driver got out of the vehicle that the birds moved their dispute off the road.

A Little Lost

Well it's safe to say that a road hazard call that Deputies in Washington state received on Sunday was an unusual one -- it was for a 500-pound sea lion.

Paul Simon Donated $1 Million

Earlier in February, Paul Simon helped launch a new music education program in New York City when he graciously made a $1 million donation.

*Extra - BTS on ‘Tonight Show’

Global phenomenon BTS (방탄소년단) delivers an epic performance of "ON" from their album Map of the Soul: 7 when they take over the historic Grand Central Terminal in New York City for The Tonight Show.

Sonic Stays Ahead of the Pack

The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend.