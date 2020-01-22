Excedrin Shortage

Here's a heads up for you, it may be harder for you soon to purchase a popular medication used to treat migraines.
There are some drug stores across the country are running out of Excedrin after a sudden stop in production. That's because GlaxoSmithKline, maker of the drug, said there have been inconsistencies with ingredients.
The decision impacts the production of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine. Migraine sufferers are being urged to talk to their pharmacists about finding an alternative treatment during the halt in production.