Congratulations to Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias as they welcomed their third child to the family.

The former tennis star and the singer already have two-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy. It was back in January that pictures emerged of 38-year-old Kournikova with a baby bump.

It hasn't been revealed though if the new baby is a boy or a girl. The couple is extremely private. They managed to keep the first pregnancy a secret until after the birth of the twins in December 2017.

The pair began dating in 2001 and Kournikova appeared in the music video for his song Escape.

