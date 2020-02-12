Emily Blunt Overcame a Severe Stutter

Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt opened up recently to Marie Claire magazine about her years growing up with a speech impediment that prevented her from reading poems aloud or even saying her name as a kid.

Emily said that her stutter "started to take hold around six or seven," then got progressively worse as she got older. She said that acting in grade school really helped her even out her stutter and discover her voice. "And that was very liberating for me as a kid. Suddenly, I had fluency," she said.

She's hoping to educate people to prevent bullying over the way some people speak. You can check out the article in the the March issue of Marie Claire.

