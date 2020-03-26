Elton's Coronavirus Antidote

Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it.
The special event was announced Wednesday. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the concert airing at 8 p.m. Central Sunday on Fox TV. The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment for safety reasons.
Viewers will be asked to support the charitable organizations Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.