Elton & Company Help Raise $8 Million

  • Dave Williams

Who knew that watching a bunch of artists perform in their living rooms with limited equipment, no makeup, and not even Great White-level pyro would captivate millions of people? But that's where we are in Spring 2020, people.

"Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America", hosted by Elton John, was seen by at least 8.7 million people over multiple networks Sunday night, and has raised $8 million and counting.

Performers included Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw.

Some people who performed "together" were actually doing it remotely, like the Backstreet Boys, who sang "I Want It That Way" from five different locations.  

(Variety)

Here's a piece of corporate synergy we never saw coming. The people at PepsiCo just created Mountain Dew-flavored Doritos.

Coming up in April we'll be treated to a Super Pink Moon in the night sky. In the meantime you can find celestial beauty online by live streaming the northern lights. If you're looking for a more interactive galactic experience, though, you can virtually travel to space thanks to this free N…

I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . .  the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?

A couple in England spotted their neighbour’s ingenious method to escape outside and have a break-away from quarantine, by hilariously dressing up as an inconspicuous bush.

The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.  