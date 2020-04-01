Elton & Company Help Raise $8 Million

Who knew that watching a bunch of artists perform in their living rooms with limited equipment, no makeup, and not even Great White-level pyro would captivate millions of people? But that's where we are in Spring 2020, people.
"Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America", hosted by Elton John, was seen by at least 8.7 million people over multiple networks Sunday night, and has raised $8 million and counting.
Performers included Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, and Tim McGraw.
Some people who performed "together" were actually doing it remotely, like the Backstreet Boys, who sang "I Want It That Way" from five different locations.
(Variety)