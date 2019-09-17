Eating
travelandleisure.com

If you have to make a big decision, here's some advice: Eat 14 donuts first.

According to a new study out of Scotland, you make bad decisions on an empty stomach.

The researchers found that when people were hungry, it made them more impatient . . . and they wound up making dumber, more impulsive decisions.

The researchers say, quote, "People generally know when they are hungry they shouldn't really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent.

"Our research suggests this could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well." 

(Irish Examiner)

Tags

In other news

Whitney Hologram Ready to Tour

Whitney Hologram Ready to Tour

The upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick off in early 2020 with its first round of international dates. The trek, “An Evening With Whitney,” launches January 23rd in Mexico and wraps April 3rd in Minsk, Belarus, with North American shows tentatively planned for fall 2020.

Eat First

Eat First

If you have to make a big decision, here's some advice: Eat 14 donuts first.

'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

'It: Chapter Two' Stays at #1

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.

Simple Pleasures

Simple Pleasures

A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year. 