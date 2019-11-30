  • Dave Williams

After 37 years, E.T. comes back to visit his friend, Elliott, for the holidays.

This time during his stay on Earth, E.T. learns that Elliott now has a family of his own and that technology has completely changed since his last visit. Needless to say, Elliott's children and wife are shocked to see this small creature, but Elliott excitedly hugs his old pal.

IN this short advertisement for Xfinity, it's also implied that E.T. has a family of his own, as he looks longingly into a tiny orb that glows with the holograms of a tinier ET.

So this bodes the question, would you want to see a sequel of E.T. or was this enough for you?

Tags

In other news

A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress

A Couple Surprised their Denny's Waitress

There's waitress down in Galveston, Texas that sure has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Adrianna Edwards works a Denny's and walks over four hours to and from work.

Sweet Georgia Brown!

Sweet Georgia Brown!

Get ready for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters!! They're bringing their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Sioux City at Tyson Events Center / Fleet Farm Arena next year on March 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Feel Good Friday: Subway Meal

Feel Good Friday: Subway Meal

So a bunch of random New Yorkers boarded an L-train to Brooklyn the other day. And someone had set up a long table with a FULL THANKSGIVING DINNER for them!

Dave's Video of the Day: DANCE!!

Dave's Video of the Day: DANCE!!

In case you haven't seen this: Someone posted video of an adorable toddler in the kitchen dancing and singing the Alphabet Song with the help of his dad. He misses a letter or word here and there, but that just makes it even cuter. And when they're done, there's a high-five and a fist bump.

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Some millennials want to bring an end to the "Secret Santa" office holiday tradition because it "gives them anxiety," a recent study found.  