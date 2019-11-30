After 37 years, E.T. comes back to visit his friend, Elliott, for the holidays.
This time during his stay on Earth, E.T. learns that Elliott now has a family of his own and that technology has completely changed since his last visit. Needless to say, Elliott's children and wife are shocked to see this small creature, but Elliott excitedly hugs his old pal.
IN this short advertisement for Xfinity, it's also implied that E.T. has a family of his own, as he looks longingly into a tiny orb that glows with the holograms of a tinier ET.
So this bodes the question, would you want to see a sequel of E.T. or was this enough for you?