Dutch Daffodil Message

Daffodils
dutchdaffodils.com

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.

As the coronavirus put many travel plans on hold around the world, tourists have been notably absent this year. So this is why this week the Dutch Daffodils family and the Tulips in Holland family teamed up to create something for all people who suppose to travel to The Netherlands and sad about missing the flowers this year.
 
Since the virus's outbreak, the travel industry has been significantly affected, as many countries have banned visitors. So this is a fun and unique way to reach out and brighten the day for those who would normally as well as those of us who wouldn't have.

Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.

EXTRA - May the 4 will be Special

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.

Dave's Video of the Day: Just like Jimi

A New York City firefighter named Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 shredded the national anthem on his guitar outside of New York-Presbyterian Hospital a few days back.  It was part of the city's nightly salute to healthcare workers.

Kit Kat Ice Cream Bars

So did you know that Kit Kat ice cream cones also exist, and you can buy them at your neighborhood Walmart?

Prince Harry & Thomas

Even though Prince Harry has stepped down from his official royal duties to start a new life in Los Angeles, he has not forgotten his British roots.