'Downton Abbey' Crowned #1

Downton Abbey grabbed an estimated $31 million, propelling it to number one at the box office and giving Focus Films its biggest opening weekend ever. It surpassed the studio's previous champ, Insidious Chapter 3, which collected $22.7 million in 2015.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|1
|N
|Downton Abbey
|Focus
|$31,000,000
|2
|N
|Ad Astra
|Fox
|$19,210,000
|3
|N
|Rambo: Last Blood
|LGF
|$19,015,000
|4
|1
|It: Chapter Two
|WB (NL)
|$17,245,000
|5
|2
|Hustlers
|STX
|$17,000,000
|6
|5
|The Lion King (2019)
|BV
|$2,572,000
|7
|4
|Good Boys
|Uni.
|$2,510,000
|8
|3
|Angel has Fallen
|LGF
|$2,400,000
|9
|7
|Overcomer
|Affirm
|$1,500,000
|10
|6
|Hobbs & Shaw
|Uni.
|$1,460,000