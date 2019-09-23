'Downton Abbey' Crowned #1

  • Dave Williams

Downton Abbey grabbed an estimated $31 million, propelling it to number one at the box office and giving Focus Films its biggest opening weekend ever. It surpassed the studio's previous champ, Insidious Chapter 3, which collected $22.7 million in 2015.

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross

1NDownton AbbeyFocus$31,000,000
2NAd AstraFox$19,210,000
3NRambo: Last BloodLGF$19,015,000
41It: Chapter TwoWB (NL)$17,245,000
52HustlersSTX$17,000,000
65The Lion King (2019)BV$2,572,000
74Good BoysUni.$2,510,000
83Angel has FallenLGF$2,400,000
97OvercomerAffirm$1,500,000
106Hobbs & ShawUni.$1,460,000

