So, do you love garlic bread? Like really love it? Well, if you're willing to travel to the other side of the world, Domino's has the dream job for you.
On LinkedIn, the fast food chain has posted an opening for a "Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester" for its HQ in Brisbane, Australia.
"We’re looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside," notes the ad, which states, alas, it's a short time gig.
The job will pay $30 an hour for one working day of 7.5 hours -- including a pizza lunch. "The ideal candidate," the ad notes, "Never met a carb they didn't like," and "understands the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio."
Also required: you must have "working taste buds" and a "minimum of 5 years' experience in garlic bread consumption."
Oh, and you cannot "identify as a vampire." You know, the whole garlic thing.
If it sounds like your dream job, complete a survey and, the company asks, "tell us in 200 words OR in a 30 second video why you are the perfect candidate for the job."
But the ad warns, "no loafing around!" Applications close Monday, October 7.