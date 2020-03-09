Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.
Here's the Top 10 from this weekend . . .
1. NEW: "Onward" - $40 million
2. "The Invisible Man" - $15.2 million
3. NEW: "The Way Back" - $8.5 million
4. "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $8 million
5. "Call of the Wild" - $7 million
6. "Emma" - $5 million
7. "Bad Boys for Life" - $3.1 million
8. "Birds of Prey" - $2.2 million
9. "Impractical Jokers" - $1.8 million
10. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" - $1.5 million