  • Dave Williams

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.

Here's the Top 10 from this weekend . . .

 1. NEW: "Onward" - $40 million

 2. "The Invisible Man" - $15.2 million

 3. NEW: "The Way Back" - $8.5 million 

 4. "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $8 million

 5. "Call of the Wild" - $7 million 

 6. "Emma" - $5 million 

 7. "Bad Boys for Life" - $3.1 million 

 8. "Birds of Prey" - $2.2 million 

 9. "Impractical Jokers" - $1.8 million

10. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" - $1.5 million

(Box Office Mojo)

Tags

In other news

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

Per Joey - "Since being a kid, I've dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could. As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac® sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience. According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac® features two 100 percent pure beef patties and Big Mac® sau…