Disney+ is showing their appreciation for healthcare workers everywhere . . . by rebooting "Doogie Howser, M.D."

I'm not really sure how I feel about this, I've been hoping JAG or American Gladiators gets a reboot but I sure wasn't thinking of this series from my childhood! 

And it won't star Neil Patrick Harris, who's 46 now. Instead, it'll feature a teenage genius who is a girl. 

The working title is "Doogie Kealoha, M.D." . . . and the lead will be a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl, who breezed through college and medical school and is now working in Hawaii. There's no timetable for the project yet.

(The Hollywood Reporter)

