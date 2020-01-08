Desk Plants

Because of our stress these days there are a ton of apps, articles, and new-age ways to deal. But it's nice to know a few old tricks still work . . .
So get this, if you're stressed out at your job, there is a new study that found keeping a PLANT on your desk really can help.
That's right, researchers in Japan had about 60 people take small, three-minute breaks at their desk whenever they felt stressed.
First, none of them had plants. Then each person got a small plant to put next to their computer screen where they could see it. And once the plants were there, the short breaks helped even more.
Their heart rates were lower, and they scored better on anxiety tests.
I guess just seeing the plant over and over all day made a difference. Watering it and having something to care for also played a part.
The great thing is the plant doesn't have to take a up a lot of space. The ones in the study were tiny. So even something like a small succulent works.