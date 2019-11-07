Delicious Wrapping Paper

Jimmy Dean
prnewswire.com

If you remember that last year Jimmy Dean made us look at wrapping paper in a whole new way . . . remember the SAUSAGE-SCENTED wrapping paper they came up with?

Well . . . if you missed your chance last year here's some good news, it's back. And it's got some new friends too.

Jimmy Dean is doing its "recipe gift exchange" again this year. That's right so you go to their website, pick a recipe to cook, submit a photo . . . and get to choose a prize.

The prizes include the sausage-scented wrapping paper . . . sausage-flavored candy canes . . . sausage lip balm . . . and also, non-sausage-infused things like cowboy boot slippers, socks, and an ornament.

If you want any of those things, you should get rolling at JimmyDeanGiftExchange.com . . . they're all free until December 17 or until supplies run out.

And don't worry about having come up with and make a complicated recipe to get your prize . . . one of the options is just sausage and eggs.  

(Thrillist)

