  • Dave Williams

The news is officially out! The Stadium Tour presale starts tomorrow, get access here: https://defleppardrockbrigade.com

The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a co-headlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums.

They along with Motley Crue, Poison plus Joan Jett & the Blackhearts  will head across North America in the summer of 2020.

Find full dates, VIP packages, and ticket info at https://defleppard.com

Tags

In other news

Cheesy Candle

Cheesy Candle

As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.

Big Tip

Big Tip

A blessed California waitress was the recipient of a huge gift when a customer tipped her $1,000 after the restaurant she worked at had to close for a week.  

Happiness & Sadness for Sesame Street

Happiness & Sadness for Sesame Street

Ironically the day "Sesame Street" received its Kennedy Center Honor, the man who gave voice to two of the most popular characters on the children's TV series died. There's no word on the cause of death, but his family says he'd been living with a "movement disorder" called dystonia for some time.