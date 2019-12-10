The news is officially out! The Stadium Tour presale starts tomorrow, get access here: https://defleppardrockbrigade.com
The world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a co-headlining tour SO MASSIVE that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums.
They along with Motley Crue, Poison plus Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will head across North America in the summer of 2020.
Find full dates, VIP packages, and ticket info at https://defleppard.com