A patient fell out of the back of an ambulance in traffic over in Thailand.
Dave's Video of the Day: You Lost Something
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
The lineup for Sunday's "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" has become more magical.
A patient fell out of the back of an ambulance in traffic over in Thailand.
Danny Trejo recounts his incredible life story, from criminal to celebrity, in the new trailer for Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo. The film is set to arrive on digital platforms July 7th.
So Subway in April announced a buy-two-get-one-free sandwich deal, available through takeout. But someone at the virtual sandwich HQ started thinking even bigger, and we are all benefiting from it.
It sounds like those rumors from Elon Musk about Tom Cruise making a movie in space were true. Movies have been shot entirely on an iPhone, in one take, in real-time, in a single location, but never one actually shot in space.
Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, added a sweet power-pop spin to Kim Wilde’s 1981 hit “Kids in America” with the latest installment of his quarantine cover series “No Fun Mondays.”
They are briny and sweet — once you get past those formidable spines. Biting into one has been likened to kissing a mermaid.
Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.