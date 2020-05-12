  • Dave Williams

WATE

A group of vacationers captured photos and video when a bear broke into their Tennessee rental cabin and made off with candy, beer, Diet Coke and allergy pills.

Tags

In other news

Go Ahead, Step Away

Go Ahead, Step Away

A steady diet of stressful news from the coronavirus pandemic is stressing many people out.

Hot Dogs......Peanuts!

Hot Dogs......Peanuts!

COVID-19 has basically shut down EVERYTHING for six weeks, and we're beginning to hear stories about how the ripple effect is hitting places you might never have considered.

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

Jessica Cristofolini, 24, from Mezzocorona, Italy, was able to visit her boyfriend Fabrizio Bottamedi, 27, as the country lifted lock-down restrictions last Monday.

Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date

Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date

After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of the coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio release will be out on May 29.