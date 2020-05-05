A 16-month-old girl takes her Golden Retrievers for an afternoon walk.
Talk about cuteness overload!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.
A 16-month-old girl takes her Golden Retrievers for an afternoon walk.
Chris Hemsworth stars as black-market mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix action flick Extraction.
As the CDC recommends you keep your face covered in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's a good idea that you have a healthy stock of masks to keep you and your family safe so as to avoid washing the same face covering over and over.
Sia has released her new song “Saved My Life,” co-written by Sia along with Dua Lipa.
Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there's still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . .like that today is Star Wars Day!! Yes, May the Fourth Be With You.
Bronn is an extremely animated labradoodle who couldn't contain himself when he saw himself on a TV segment on WWL-TV
PBS' annual Memorial Day weekend concert, which draws tens of thousands of people to the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, has been turned into a pre-recorded TV event because of the coronavirus.
If iced coffee is your thing, then have I got some news for you!