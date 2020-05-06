This elephant attacked a tractor....

Sea Urchin Anyone?

They are briny and sweet — once you get past those formidable spines. Biting into one has been likened to kissing a mermaid.

More 'Tiger King'

Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.

Hilarious Food-Themed Masks

As the CDC recommends you keep your face covered in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's a good idea that you have a healthy stock of masks to keep you and your family safe so as to avoid washing the same face covering over and over. 

Happy Star Wars Day & More May Celebrations!!

Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there's still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . .like that today is Star Wars Day!! Yes, May the Fourth Be With You.