This elephant attacked a tractor....
Dave's Video of the Day: Unhappy Elephant
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, added a sweet power-pop spin to Kim Wilde’s 1981 hit “Kids in America” with the latest installment of his quarantine cover series “No Fun Mondays.”
They are briny and sweet — once you get past those formidable spines. Biting into one has been likened to kissing a mermaid.
Just when you thought it might die down some, the Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing.
A 16-month-old girl takes her Golden Retrievers for an afternoon walk.
Chris Hemsworth stars as black-market mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix action flick Extraction.
As the CDC recommends you keep your face covered in public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it's a good idea that you have a healthy stock of masks to keep you and your family safe so as to avoid washing the same face covering over and over.
Sia has released her new song “Saved My Life,” co-written by Sia along with Dua Lipa.
Even though lots of things have been cancelled because of the crisis, there's still PLENTY to look forward to in May . . .like that today is Star Wars Day!! Yes, May the Fourth Be With You.