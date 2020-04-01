This wonderful dog delivers groceries to his neighbor.
Dave's Video of the Day: Sonny Delivery
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
In other news
John Krasinski released the first episode of his new web show Some Good News to liven up viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . . the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?
"Weird Al" Yankovic repurposed his classic comedic tune "One More Minute" for its relevant message of social distancing via video chat from his home.
A couple in England spotted their neighbour’s ingenious method to escape outside and have a break-away from quarantine, by hilariously dressing up as an inconspicuous bush.
The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.
With so many of us spending more time at home together whether it's for self-quarantine, home from school or working from home. Why not get back into the kitchen and rediscover the joy of baking?
We Americans ARE still spending our money right now . . . we're just spending money on WAY different things than we usually do.A new study looked into what we're spending our money on right now at grocery stores and drug stores, and compared it to what we were buying exactly one year ago.The…
Meet multiple record holder Carrie Swidecki, whose titles include the longest video-game marathon playing on a Just Dance game with a time of 138 hours 34 seconds!