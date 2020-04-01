  • Dave Williams

This wonderful dog delivers groceries to his neighbor.

New DiGiorno Pizza

I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . .  the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?

Dave's Video of the Day: Camoflague

A couple in England spotted their neighbour’s ingenious method to escape outside and have a break-away from quarantine, by hilariously dressing up as an inconspicuous bush.

Crocs Helping Healthcare Workers

The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.  

Stuck at Home? Bake

With so many of us spending more time at home together whether it's for self-quarantine, home from school or working from home. Why not get back into the kitchen and rediscover the joy of baking?

Still Spending, But on What?

We Americans ARE still spending our money right now . . . we're just spending money on WAY different things than we usually do.A new study looked into what we're spending our money on right now at grocery stores and drug stores, and compared it to what we were buying exactly one year ago.The…

Dave's Video of the Day: Just Dance

Meet multiple record holder Carrie Swidecki, whose titles include the longest video-game marathon playing on a Just Dance game with a time of 138 hours 34 seconds!