This happened in Poland. It's security video of a car speeding into a traffic circle, hitting the embankment, then going airborne and flying past the camera.
Luckily, he survived.
Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.” The publisher says Trebek will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with t…
Ah those delicious Planters Cheez Balls, they have been a satisfying snack since the ‘80s. But they were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s, and only recently came back to our store shelves.
A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine.
A police officer in Malaysia who saved a stray puppy trapped in a monsoon drain next to a roadblock has won the hearts of many Malaysians after a one-minute video of the rescue made its rounds on social media.
A third of people in a new poll say they can still enjoy MOST of their normal hobbies right now, even if they have to do them online.
Many of us never would've guessed that adding alcohol to seltzer water would turn into a trillion dollar industry . . . so who says that can't happen with iced tea too?
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey as well as other stars from New Jersey will be performing in a one-night broadcast to benefit the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds did a fly-over of the Las Vegas strip to honor healthcare workers!