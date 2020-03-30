Dave's Video of the Day: Just Dance

Meet multiple record holder Carrie Swidecki, whose titles include the longest video-game marathon playing on a Just Dance game with a time of 138 hours 34 seconds!
In other news
A couple in England spotted their neighbour’s ingenious method to escape outside and have a break-away from quarantine, by hilariously dressing up as an inconspicuous bush.
The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.
With so many of us spending more time at home together whether it's for self-quarantine, home from school or working from home. Why not get back into the kitchen and rediscover the joy of baking?
We Americans ARE still spending our money right now . . . we're just spending money on WAY different things than we usually do.A new study looked into what we're spending our money on right now at grocery stores and drug stores, and compared it to what we were buying exactly one year ago.The…
It may be a little awkward, but humor is helping people around the planet cope with the fear and anxiety the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed.
Ginger ale isn't really known for having a STRONG ginger flavor . . . it's usually pretty light. I guess this is what happens when it's not.
Kristen Bell is hosting a Nickelodeon special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic.
A reporter didn’t want anything to do with the bison that were roaming nearby while he was covering the coronavirus pandemic from Yellowstone National Park, so he packed up and got in his car.