This groundhog was just enjoying a slice of pizza.
Dave's Video of the Day: Happy Groundhog
Dave Williams
In other news
It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.
Have you been cooking more than usual because of the outbreak? Over HALF of Americans have been, according to a new poll.
For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.
This happened in Poland. It's security video of a car speeding into a traffic circle, hitting the embankment, then going airborne and flying past the camera.
Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.” The publisher says Trebek will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with t…
Ah those delicious Planters Cheez Balls, they have been a satisfying snack since the ‘80s. But they were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s, and only recently came back to our store shelves.
A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine.
A police officer in Malaysia who saved a stray puppy trapped in a monsoon drain next to a roadblock has won the hearts of many Malaysians after a one-minute video of the rescue made its rounds on social media.