Some guy in Russia was trying to get rid of a mouse that was under his fridge, so he grabbed a mop and started poking around underneath it.
Then after a few seconds the mouse went SCURRYING up the mop handle, and he screamed like a little girl.
Some Canadian artists are planning to team up for a special television broadcast in support of healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
You know his name, but not his past. The new original series Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, premieres on June 21.
Starbucks has taken some of the most drastic action during the pandemic . . . they shut down all of their stores without drive-thrus on March 20th.
Here are a few more good news stories from the outbreak . . .
It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.
Have you been cooking more than usual because of the outbreak? Over HALF of Americans have been, according to a new poll.
For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.