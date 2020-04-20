  • Dave Williams

Some guy in Russia was trying to get rid of a mouse that was under his fridge, so he grabbed a mop and started poking around underneath it. 

Then after a few seconds the mouse went SCURRYING up the mop handle, and he screamed like a little girl.

Tags

In other news

Starbucks Looking to Re-Open

Starbucks Looking to Re-Open

Starbucks has taken some of the most drastic action during the pandemic . . . they shut down all of their stores without drive-thrus on March 20th.  

Hand Washing is Up

Hand Washing is Up

It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.

More Home Cooking & Snacking

More Home Cooking & Snacking

Have you been cooking more than usual because of the outbreak? Over HALF of Americans have been, according to a new poll. 

Yosemite Animals Loving Quarantine

Yosemite Animals Loving Quarantine

For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.