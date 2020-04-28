The Coronavirus has allowed some people to have too much time on their hands, like this guy.
He launches an airbag launched a bowling ball 200 feet into the air.
Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.
The Scorpions had a huge hit in the early '90s with "Wind of Change" . . . which is about how the Soviet Union was changing and opening up at the time.
I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.
We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.
A New York City firefighter named Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 shredded the national anthem on his guitar outside of New York-Presbyterian Hospital a few days back. It was part of the city's nightly salute to healthcare workers.
So did you know that Kit Kat ice cream cones also exist, and you can buy them at your neighborhood Walmart?
Even though Prince Harry has stepped down from his official royal duties to start a new life in Los Angeles, he has not forgotten his British roots.