Somehow I don't think this was part of the plan....
Dave's Video of the Day: What The?!
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
In other news
A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year.
What a weekend, first Eddie Money passed on Friday, then news broke yesterday that Ric Ocasek, best known as the lead singer for the iconic new wave group The Cars, has died, the NYPD has confirmed. He was 75.
In August, after Popeyes announced it was launching a chicken sandwich, it started a nationwide craze, leading to long lines, shortages, and, at least in one case, a gunpoint robbery.
A 102-year-old WWII veteran found out that it's never too late to make a wish.
Talk about a close call here!! No one was seriously hurt in the plane or on the ground thankfully!!
Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin'” and “Take Me Home Tonight” soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, died Friday (Sept. 13). He was 70.
If Friday the 13th already makes you a little jumpy, you should know that the one coming up this Friday might feel a little creepier than usual.