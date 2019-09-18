A mountain lion got trapped in a bathroom......
Dave's Video of the Day: What's in the Bathroom?
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Great news for Celine Dion fans, she has unveiled three new songs: “Courage,” “Laying Down” and “Imperfections. ”
The upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick off in early 2020 with its first round of international dates. The trek, “An Evening With Whitney,” launches January 23rd in Mexico and wraps April 3rd in Minsk, Belarus, with North American shows tentatively planned for fall 2020.
One thing that Avril Lavigne has learned from having Lyme disease is to appreciate the simple things in life.
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow released what appears to be a preview of the third chapter of the franchise with the short film, Battle at Big Rock, which premiered on FX Sunday night, and online shortly after.
An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by standing atop an inflatable Swiss ball and using a sword to slice through 62 kiwi fruits.
It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.
So today is National Guacamole Day. I don't understand why we are obsessed with it!