Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Zeus the Husky is not shy letting his owners know what he wants. After several cries and howls, it was discovered that he drank all the water in the bowl and needed a refill.
Follow Zeus and his antics on FB and IG: ZeusTheStubbornHusky
The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.
It's good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine's Day. Mostly because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.
Here's your chance for a first look of Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the upcoming eight-part anthology drama Genius: Aretha.
Do you live with some very messy people? If so then you are going to sympathize with this and totally understand where the mom was coming from.
Get ready America, James Bond is coming to SNL in March. OK it's actually actor Daniel Craig but it should be pretty good!
We've all heard this since we were kids when things are a little weird or crazy that there must be a full moon. Well, is it true or just one of those old wives tales?
Today's video comes from Kudrovo, Russia where Thomas the cat angrily is eating some ice cream. Listen close to him!