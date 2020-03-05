  • Dave Williams

An Ohio man made his sister into a viral star when he made good on a 5-year-old threat to bring a tuxedo-clad llama as his plus-one to her wedding.

Tags

In other news

Genesis Reunion

Genesis Reunion

On Tuesday morning, Genesis announced a 10-date reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland. It’s going to be their first tour since 2007, as well as their first time playing since Phil Collins suffered nerve damage that makes it impossible for him to drum or even stand for long periods of time. Th…

Starbucks Spring Drinks

Starbucks Spring Drinks

If you are someone that is willing spend $5 on a drink at Starbucks, you might as well get 37 likes out of it too.

*Extra - Long Lost Batman PSA

*Extra - Long Lost Batman PSA

Long-lost footage of Adam West’s Batman teaching road safety to children will be screened for the first time in over 50 years to kick off a nationwide hunt for 100 missing telly gems.

+4
Rolling Alaskan Log Cabin

Rolling Alaskan Log Cabin

When most people want a camper for their truck will go to the RV store and buy one or get those ready made tents or shelters right? Not this guy he went a different route.

Dave's Video of the Day: Cats Helping Cats

Dave's Video of the Day: Cats Helping Cats

This thoughtful cat gave his friend a helpful paw by holding his food bowl so he could eat. The heartwarming moment was captured after owner Brianna Leroux fed Moofie following his neuter appointment. 

Set Bedtime or Not?

Set Bedtime or Not?

Are you someone who heads to bed at the same time every night or do you have an irregular bedtime?

IHOP's Special Menu

IHOP's Special Menu

Let me ask you a question, if you put cereal in a milkshake, does it then count as a breakfast food?