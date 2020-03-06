  • Dave Williams

26-tons of fireworks were set off after a transport truck tipped over and caught fire on a Chinese highway.

The video, filmed in the city of Bijie in Guizhou Province on March 3, shows firefighters trying to put out the fire on a transport truck that flipped over on its side on the road. Fireworks are seen firing out of the truck in all directions.

The truck reportedly flipped over at a turning point and the fireworks then burst into flames.

After the truck driver, Mr Tan, called the fire brigade, firefighters were sent to put out the flames. The fire was finally extinguished in around two hours and two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The case is in further investigation.

