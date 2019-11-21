A mail carrier up in Wisconsin is being stalked by a turkey that follows his truck while he makes his appointed rounds.
He says it started over the summer and continues a week before Thanksgiving.
Here's a trailer for the new take on "The Call of the Wild", this one is starring Harrison Ford. See what you think!
ABC is clearly ready for summer again as they have renewed its entire slate of "Summer Fun and Games" programming!
Possibly some very good news for Migrane sufferers, there is a new drug which may alleviate the pain for migraine patients.
This time of year is a difficult time to try to watch what you eat. In fact you're probably going to watch the 20,000 calories worth of desserts going into your mouth.
You know it would be coming eventually, I just thought it'd be someone served the wrong one and being upset. But it's actually a vegan customer that filed suit hoping to make it a class action lawsuit.
A woman in New South Wales rescued a badly burnt and wailing koala from an Australian bushfire on yesterday. It was spotted crossing a road among the flames.
Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will have Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for a top prize of a million dollars!