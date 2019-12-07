This cute little bulldog pup is sound asleep, that is until a treat is put in front of his nose!!
Dave's Video of the Day: Treats?!!!
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
In other news
Huey Lewis & the News announced their first new, original album since 2001, Weather, will be coming out February 14.
YouTube released their 2019 data at the end of the week . . . including this year's annual "Rewind" video, which highlights the best of the year on the site.
Do you remember last year when KFC put Christmas yule logs to SHAME when they introduced a fire log that smells like their Fried Chicken when they burned?
This is just a really neat idea! A couple named Carl Buchanon and Cathy Macaione live in South Bend, Indiana. And they were worried about people getting caught out in cold weather this winter.
Anytime this Great Dane 'Gamora' wants to go outside she “hops” like a bunny. Showing off her spring action jumps whenever she’s excited!
Well if you're going to be hunting for a new job in 2020, do you know that what you wear to your interview could affect your chances? It can and one color in particular could get you rejected . . .
Scotty Andrew of CNN ranked the top cookies that you can buy at the store. See if you agree with where he ranked them.