  • Dave Williams

Wednesday while on the road a Glendale couple was surprised when they hit something in the road and then discovered an owl was stuck in the front grill of their car.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tough Owl

'Terminator: Dark Fate' Takes #1

"Terminator: Dark Fate" got good reviews from critics and fans, but it definitely wasn't the box office draw that a lot of people expected and the "Hollywood Reporter" says it's on track to LOSE $120 million. 

**Online Extra - Liam Gallager at EMAs

Liam Gallagher was on hand and performed as part of the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, while there he took the opportunity to revisit the Oasis hit “Wonderwall” alongside his recent solo track “Once.”

Little-Known Goat Island

Those who are familiar with paddling Nebraska’s rivers may be acquainted with many of the small, often temporary, islands that inhabit the waterscape.

Jury Duty

A Connecticut family was surprised when a jury duty summons arrived in the mail bearing the name of their son -- who is only 10 years old.