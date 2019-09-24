An Idaho man attending a Guinness World Records event in Toronto captured the record for furthest tortilla throw, hurling the disc-shaped food item a distance of 54 feet, 5 inches.
Dave's Video of the Day: Tortilla Toss
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
It's that time of year now and really who doesn’t love the fragrances of autumn?
If you’ve been sleeping on Jeopardy! since James Holzhauer departed with his astounding $2.4 million haul earlier this year, it’s time to start tuning in again.
An Idaho man attending a Guinness World Records event in Toronto captured the record for furthest tortilla throw, hurling the disc-shaped food item a distance of 54 feet, 5 inches.
Downton Abbey grabbed an estimated $31 million, propelling it to number one at the box office and giving Focus Films its biggest opening weekend ever. It surpassed the studio's previous champ, Insidious Chapter 3, which collected $22.7 million in 2015.
Coca-Cola has reportedly debuted a new flavor in certain parts of the world: Coca-Cola Apple.
According to a new survey of American beer drinkers, seven in 10 Americans say they've traveled to a location specifically to sample that region's booze.