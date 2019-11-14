  • Dave Williams

Star leaving the Milky Way

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.

Message in a Bottle

So who among us hasn't thought about tossing a message in a bottle into the ocean, and seeing if anyone answers?

A Mac & Cheese Turkey

Why have turkey with a side of mac and cheese at Thanksgiving dinner this year when you can combine them?

Taylor duets with Shawn Mendes

Well Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has gotten a sweet remix, that thanks to Shawn Mendes, who helped turn the ballad into a duet.

Dave's Video of the Day: Snow is BAD

This person had to know their little dog hates the snow. So they filmed her begging to go outside and they let her out. But after a couple of steps in the powder, the pup does an immediate retreat back into the house and up the stairs.

Work & Music

Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.

Thanksgiving Fails

Now that we have Halloween behind us, it's time for us to talk turkey: Specifically, Turkey Day.