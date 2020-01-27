  • Dave Williams

This kid has got some talent. I guess if he wants to join the circus he's got a pretty good start on that!!

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Over the weekend Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren returned to Undercover Boss during the actor’s latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which featured a sequel to Driver’s viral 2016 Star Wars-Undercover Boss crossover sketch.

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Get ready everyone.....Taco Bell's Nacho Fries come back on Thursday. And they're also bringing a second version this time around.

Feel Good Friday: Firefighters to the Rescue

Well the only cashier at a gas station near Grand Rapids, Michigan got so sick this month, he ended up having to call 911. But, thankfully for him the store didn't have to shut down . . .

Captain Marvel 2 To Take Flight

Here's some very good news from Disney/Marvel, they are officially moving forward with Captain Marvel 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Mr. Peanut is DEAD?

Unfortunately, I have some very sad news for you peanut lovers out there. Planters has killed off MR. PEANUT!!!

Whoopi Goldberg Gets an Invite

Whoopi Goldberg was overcome with emotion after receiving a personal invitation from Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise her role as Guinan, the alien bartender she played from 1988-1993 on Star Trek: The Next Generation, for the second season of his new show Star Trek: Picard.