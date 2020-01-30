Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Surprise

  • Dave Williams

@ktjhales

Watch as these parents fooled their daughter by telling her they were picking a puppy for a friend, but she couldn’t believe it when they told her the puppy was actually hers.

Infant Incline Sleepers Recalled

This is something that I thought was important to pass along to you with little ones. The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.

Stop Tossing & Turning

If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep. 

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

If we've learned anything since this summer is that we LOVE our chicken sandwiches. Between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A introducing new sandwiches it got a little crazy.