Watch as these parents fooled their daughter by telling her they were picking a puppy for a friend, but she couldn’t believe it when they told her the puppy was actually hers.
Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Surprise
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
This is something that I thought was important to pass along to you with little ones. The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.
Hey Dew Drinkers, your insatiable thirst for DEW just got quenched in a terrifying way: new #MTNDEWZeroSugar!
If you've been looking for a special new way to tell that special someone in your life just how you feel, Chick-fil-A has you covered this year.
Are you looking to do something a little different this year for Valentine's Day? Why not take your Valentine to Valentine here in Nebraska?!
It's a Way Back Wednesday for you withs a McDonald's commercial from 1970.
If you are someone who has trouble sleeping then you know there's nothing more frustrating than lying in bed wide awake while the whole world is fast asleep.
If we've learned anything since this summer is that we LOVE our chicken sandwiches. Between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A introducing new sandwiches it got a little crazy.
On The Late Late Show with James Corden last night one of his guests was Sting who took the stage with the cast of The Last Ship.