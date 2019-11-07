  • Dave Williams

For his 60th birthday, because beloved custodian Mr. James is deaf, the kids at Hickerson Elementary knew they had to do more than sing “Happy Birthday.” They learned how to sign it. 

Delicious Wrapping Paper

If you remember that last year Jimmy Dean made us look at wrapping paper in a whole new way . . . remember the SAUSAGE-SCENTED wrapping paper they came up with?

**Online Extra - 'Servant' Trailer

Apple dropped the first official trailer on Wednesday for Servant, a new Apple Original series from Glass, Split and The Sixth Sense filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

They Got It Worked Out

This is the kind of story I really enjoy sharing. Jayson Gonzalez and Krispy Kreme got things ironed out.

Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Birthday

George Michael's New Music

So nearly three years after his death, George Michael has a posthumous single called “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)." The track will be released as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Last Christmas.

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.   

Dave's Video of the Day: Almost Deadly

This is why you need to be aware of your surroundings at ALL times!! A 20-year-old woman was taking photos with her mom at the Grand Canyon . . . when she lost her footing on a ledge and almost fell. 