Check THIS OUT, Li Longlong (China) can not only stand on his head but walk on it too! 

Li, who is from the Henan province of mainland China, has held the record for most consecutive stairs climbed on the head since 2012.

This video is of his latest attempt was on the set of CCTV Guinness World Records Special in 2015, where he achieved a new record by climbing 36 stairs.

