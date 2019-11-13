This person had to know their little dog hates the snow. So they filmed her begging to go outside and they let her out. But after a couple of steps in the powder, the pup does an immediate retreat back into the house and up the stairs.
Dave's Video of the Day: Snow is BAD
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
