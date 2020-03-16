A man at the Testaccio Market in Rome, Italy, wore a wide-rimmed disk hung around his waist to ensure other people stay one meter away from him as per Italy's new coronavirus guidelines, as the country remained on lockdown.
Dave's Video of the Day: Safe Distance Disc
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
