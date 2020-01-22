This is why you need to make sure that your windows are up during the winter!
Dave's Video of the Day: Roll Them Up
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Here's a heads up for you, it may be harder for you soon to purchase a popular medication used to treat migraines.
This is why you need to make sure that your windows are up during the winter!
Earlier this month, a college student working as a delivery driver for a Domino’s in Pennsylvania made more from one tip than most would earn in several weeks.
We all know that peanut butter delicious whether it's on sandwiches or toast, and of course in so many recipes.
Get ready to flash back to the Big 80's as Daryl Hall & John Oates will be hitting the road this spring and summer for a tour of North American amphitheaters. Plus they are bringing along Squeeze and KT Tunstall too.
The long-awaited third "Bad Boys" movie "Bad Boys for Life" had a huge weekend at the box office. In fact, "Bad Boys 4" has just been set in motion. Of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return.
Klondike’s has introduced a new frozen dairy dessert that brings new flavors and a new design to enjoy them in.
During a concert in Miami over the weekend Céline Dion paid a beautiful tribute to her mother Therese Dion. Dion performed a sweet cover of “Over the Rainbow” with an image of her mother projected onto the stage’s backdrop.