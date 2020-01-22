  • Dave Williams

In other news

Excedrin Shortage

Here's a heads up for you, it may be harder for you soon to purchase a popular medication used to treat migraines.

YouTuber Pays It Forward

Earlier this month, a college student working as a delivery driver for a Domino’s in Pennsylvania made more from one tip than most would earn in several weeks.  

8 Peanut Butter Life Hacks

We all know that peanut butter delicious whether it's on sandwiches or toast, and of course in so many recipes. 

Daryl Hall & John Oates to Tour in 2020

Get ready to flash back to the Big 80's as Daryl Hall & John Oates will be hitting the road this spring and summer for a tour of North American amphitheaters. Plus they are bringing along Squeeze and KT Tunstall too.

Bad Boys #1

The long-awaited third "Bad Boys" movie "Bad Boys for Life" had a huge weekend at the box office. In fact, "Bad Boys 4" has just been set in motion. Of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return.

Celine Dion Honors Late Mother

During a concert in Miami over the weekend Céline Dion paid a beautiful tribute to her mother Therese Dion. Dion performed a sweet cover of “Over the Rainbow” with an image of her mother projected onto the stage’s backdrop.