When Mike Plas got a call from a Winnipeg, Canada, animal shelter, he knew the moment he’d been thinking about for years was finally coming true. His beloved dog Jack had been found after being lost for four years, and his microchip finally led him back to his family.
Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale "Judy" got off to a sonorous start.
Bruce Springsteen made a surprise live appearance Saturday at the opening of a new exhibit honoring the rocker in his New Jersey hometown.
While some women speak out about their feelings, other don't talk about them -- and that "self-silencing" could affect their health.
When Mike Plas got a call from a Winnipeg, Canada, animal shelter, he knew the moment he’d been thinking about for years was finally coming true. His beloved dog Jack had been found after being lost for four years, and his microchip finally led him back to his family.
So, do you love garlic bread? Like really love it? Well, if you're willing to travel to the other side of the world, Domino's has the dream job for you.
A guy named Herbert Dixon lives in Bartow, Florida, about 40 miles east of Tampa. And just he had a very big 100th birthday week.
On this Feel Good Friday, watch as a happy French bulldog enjoys being licked clean by a couple of his cow buddies in Yorkshire, England.
Huey Lewis and the News have returned with their first new song in over 10 years, “Her Love Is Killin’ Me,” it will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2020.